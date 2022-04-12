Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to the media at a press conference following a swearing-in ceremony for her cabinet at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Jan. 18.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government is releasing its budget today, and it’s expected to include more money for health care.

The 2022 budget is the first under Premier Heather Stefanson, who replaced former premier Brian Pallister after he resigned last year.

During pre-budget announcements last week, the province committed $15 million for personal care homes and funding to hire new forensic nurse examiners to care for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Stefanson has said there will be other health-care measures in the budget.

And she has said there will be some measures to address the cost of living.

Investments in immigration services are also expected, as Finance Minister Cameron Friesen has hinted the budget will take into consideration thousands of Ukrainian refugees expected to settle in Manitoba.

