Open this photo in gallery: Flowers that were left by a person are seen on the side of the road where the Trans-Canada Highway intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., on June 16, where a semi and a bus carrying seniors collided on Thursday.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP have released the names of 16 seniors who died following a fiery bus crash in western Manitoba on June 15. The bus had been taking a group from Dauphin and the surrounding area on a day trip to a casino, when it crashed with a transport truck near the town of Carberry. As of Thursday, nine others on the bus were still in hospital.

Manitoba RCMP say all witnesses in highway bus crash were on board, complicating investigation

Here’s a list of those who died:

Louis Bretecher, 81 – A family statement says Bretecher was a beloved husband, father and “pepere,” or grandfather.

Margaret Furkalo, 82 – A statement says she will be forever in people’s hearts.

Vangie Gilchrist, 83

Ann Hill, 81 – A statement from family says she was a mother, grandma, great-grandmother and sister.

Helen Kufley, 88 – A family statement says Kufley was a vibrant mom, baba and great-baba. She was a cornerstone of the family and will be missed terribly.

Arlene Lindquist, 68 – A statement says she was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

Dianne Medwid, 70

Nettie Nakonechny, 87 – A statement says she was a longtime resident of Dauphin, a former school teacher and baba to grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of her Ukrainian culture and will be missed.

Shirley Novalkowski, 76 – She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

Frank Perzylo, 82

Rose Perzylo, 80

Jean Rosenkranz, 82

Donna Showdra, 79 – A statement says she will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lillian Stobbe, 73 – A statement says she was a loving mother, nana and friend.

Patsy Zamrykut, 88

Claudia Zurba, 87 – A statement says Zurba’s life was a blessing. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. She was a mom, nana, great-nana and great-great nana.