Manitoba closing schools starting Monday due to coronavirus pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, seen here on June 28, 2018, says officials want to stay ahead of the virus that has caused a world-wide pandemic. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it is closing schools for three weeks because of COVID-19.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says classes will be suspended starting Monday.

He says the decision was made for the health and well-being of all Manitobans.

He says officials want to stay ahead of the virus that has caused a world-wide pandemic.

Manitoba is dealing with three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which appear to be travel-related.

