Manitoba closing schools starting Monday due to coronavirus pandemic

The Manitoba government says it is closing schools for three weeks because of COVID-19.
Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says classes will be suspended starting Monday.
He says the decision was made for the health and well-being of all Manitobans.
He says officials want to stay ahead of the virus that has caused a world-wide pandemic.
Manitoba is dealing with three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which appear to be travel-related.
