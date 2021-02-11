Manitoba commits to buying two million doses of prospective Canadian COVID-19 vaccine

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on Oct. 7, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is committing to buy two million doses of a prospective Canadian vaccine that is currently in clinical trials.

Premier Brian Pallister says his government has signed a term sheet with Providence Therapeutics, which operates in Toronto and Calgary and started the trials last month.

He says the deal includes a best-price guarantee and hinges on the vaccine being approval for use in Canada.

Pallister says provinces have had to rely on the federal government for vaccines and supplies have come slowly.

Providence’s chief executive officer, Brad Sorenson, has asked the federal government for $150-million to pay for the clinical trials and material costs.

In exchange, Providence is offering Canada a 30 per cent discount on market prices and priority access to vaccines that may be needed for variants and booster shots.

The Manitoba government is loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions. Starting Friday, restaurants, gyms, museums, churches and other facilities will be allowed to reopen, albeit with strict capacity limits. The Canadian Press

