Manitoba has declared a state of local emergency in Whiteshell Provincial Park due to flooding.

The province says rising water levels in the area about 130 km east of Winnipeg have created dangerous conditions and pose a significant risk to public safety.

The province says in a release Friday night that many highways are flooded, making travel conditions treacherous.

Manitoba Parks has ordered the evacuation of the Betula Lake area, including all cottage subdivisions, group use, day use, recreational and picnic areas, playgrounds, trails and beaches.

It says residents in areas near Betula Lake should be prepared to leave their homes due to rapidly rising water levels.

The park is characterized by lakes, rivers, bogs and rugged forested terrain.