The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through public outlets.

The NDP government, elected in October, has revamped the board at Crown-owned Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, and has also outlined new tasks for the board in a mandate letter.

The letter says the province is lifting a pause on expansion of the gambling facilities that was announced by the former Tory government in 2018.

Gambling expansion is to include a focus on economic reconciliation, although the minister responsible, Glen Simard, won’t say whether that means an Indigenous casino in Winnipeg.

First Nations groups were upset several years ago when they were shut out of the new Winnipeg casinos while a non-Indigenous gaming centre was opened downtown.

And while the former Tory government promised to offer more private alcohol sales, the NDP mandate letter says public liquor stores are going to be expanded.