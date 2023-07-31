Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba Environment Minister Kevin Klein speaks to reporters in Winnipeg on July 31.Steve Lambert/The Canadian Press

A Manitoba cabinet minister who is facing questions about his claim of being Métis says he is on a personal journey about his heritage.

Environment Minister Kevin Klein says an uncle on his mother’s side had status granted by the Painted Feather Woodland Métis, and he applied and was granted status as well.

Klein’s comments follow a CBC investigation that said there is no sign of Métis or Indigenous ancestors on his mother’s side, going back five generations.

The Painted Feather Woodland Métis are not recognized by the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Klein says he is still on a personal journey of learning about his family and is still delving into his ancestors.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the governing Progressive Conservatives do not police people’s identity, but she will talk with Klein.