Manitoba expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, opens online booking site

Open this photo in gallery Gisella Greschner, 97, has a bandage applied after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 1, 2021. Kevin King/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government has launched a web page so that people can book COVID-19 vaccinations online.

The website is in addition to the province’s existing telephone line.

With more vaccines arriving, the province is also dropping the minimum age for the general public to get vaccinated by two years.

First Nations people aged 53 and up and others aged 73 and up can now book appointments.

Health officials are reporting 96 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Three cases from unspecified dates were removed due to data correction, so the net increase is 93.

