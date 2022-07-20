Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks at the Manitoba legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 30, 2020.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger children.

The province says kids aged from six months to four years will now be able to get a shot of the Moderna vaccine recently approved for use in children.

Because of limited availability, the vaccines will at first be offered to priority groups such as Indigenous children and kids with chronic lung disease.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says all children six months and older will be eligible in the near future, once more shipments arrive.

As for adults, Roussin says Manitoba has no immediate plan to expand eligibility for second booster shots to everyone over 18.

He says the current limits target higher-risk groups, and most people with a first booster are seeing good protection against severe outcomes.

Ontario and Alberta have opened up second boosters to all adults.

In Manitoba, access is limited to Indigenous people aged 30 or older, other people aged 50 and over, as well as people in personal care and assisted living homes and some immunocompromised people.

