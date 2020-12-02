Manitoba expands remote learning to help fight COVID-19 in post-holiday period

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, left, speaks at a media news conference with Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government will require many students to stay home from school and learn remotely for two weeks after the holiday break.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the aim is to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 after students spend time with close contacts over the holidays.

From Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, students in Grades 7 to 12 will have to learn remotely, except for those with special needs.

Younger children, from kindergarten to Grade 6, will have the option of learning remotely or going to school.

Manitoba is reporting 277 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says the daily case count has dropped in recent days but the health-care system is still being strained.

