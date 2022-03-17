The Manitoba government is promising a new code of conduct for police officers and more time for people to file complaints against police.

A bill now before the legislature would allow the province’s director of policing to set down a provincewide code of conduct for officers.

It would require chiefs of police to tell the director every time an officer contravenes the code.

The bill would also give people more time to file complaints with the Law Enforcement Review Agency, which investigates non-criminal allegations against municipal police forces.

The deadline for filing a complaint would increase to 180 days from 30.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says a code of conduct would make everyone more aware of what is right and wrong, but the Opposition New Democrats say there also needs to be more enforcement so that officers who do wrong are punished.

