Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks to the media about the 2021 budget at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on April 7.Mikaela MacKenzie /The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it will repeal a wage-freeze bill for public-sector workers, despite a recent court victory.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the government wants a fresh start and a different approach.

It’s the latest sign of change under Premier Heather Stefanson, who has promised a more collaborative approach than Brian Pallister, who resigned in September.

The bill was passed in the legislature in 2017 and required a two-year wage freeze, followed by two years of limited raises, for each new public-sector collective agreement.

The bill was never proclaimed into law, but unions said employers were acting as if it was firmly in place.

A Court of Queen’s Bench judge struck down the wage freeze as unconstitutional last year, but that decision was overturned in October by the Manitoba Court of Appeal.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.