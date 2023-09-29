Skip to main content
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is seeing an improvement in the state of the province’s finances.

The final audited numbers for the 2022-23 fiscal year, out today, show a surplus of $270 million after projecting a $548-million deficit from the budget.

The Progressive Conservative government says growth from a strong economy and federal transfer payments contributed to the surplus.

Manitoba has run deficits in every year but one since 2009, and last year's red ink was originally forecast at $548 million.

The Conservatives and New Democrats have both promised to balance the budget within the next four years, while the Liberals have said they would take a little longer.

Elsewhere, NDP Leader Wab Kinew is scheduled to make a health-care announcement today in Winnipeg.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson has not held a news conference since Monday, and the party has been highlighting other candidates at media events.

