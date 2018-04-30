Manitoba man facing impaired-driving charges in deaths of three boys

RCMP have charged a man with impaired driving offences in the deaths of three boys run down on a road in northern Manitoba.

Todd Norman Linklater, who is 27, faces charges of impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Mateo Moore-Spence and Terrence Spence, both 11, and Keithan Lobster, who was 13, were hit by a vehicle on Saturday night north of Nelson House.

Story continues below advertisement

Two of the boys were walking and one had been riding a bike.

Marcel Moody, Chief of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, says the boys were good kids who liked to have fun and often played at his home with his grandchildren.

A vigil was planned for tonight at the road site where they died.