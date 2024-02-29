The Manitoba government is outlining new measures it says will make the bail system stronger.

Premier Wab Kinew says Crown attorneys will have new policies to include the potential impact on victims when deciding whether or not to oppose bail.

The province is also funding a dozen police officers in Winnipeg to focus on arresting people who violate release conditions.

And there is money to improve data collection and monitoring of people out on bail.

The NDP promised a crackdown on crime in last year’s election campaign.

Kinew has also promised a new law to make it easier to seize assets connected to criminal activity.