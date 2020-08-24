 Skip to main content
Manitoba government commits an additional $52-million for COVID-19 measures in schools

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen speaks during a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, on Aug. 13, 2020.

The Manitoba government is putting up another $52-million to help schools welcome back students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says school divisions can apply to use the money for items such as masks, enhanced cleaning, and extra staff.

Is Canada is ready to open schools?: André Picard on what parents need to know about schools reopening

Goertzen says the money is in addition to $48-million that school divisions saved during the spring when schools were closed, and which can now be used.

The Progressive Conservative government says 4.7 million masks have already been distributed to school divisions and more will come.

Classes in Manitoba are to resume Sept. 8 with masks mandatory for students in Grades 4 to 12 where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The Opposition New Democrats have called on the government to cap class sizes at 15 students and set up more classrooms, in order to ensure proper physical distancing.

Globe health columnist André Picard and senior editor Nicole MacIntyre discuss the many issues surrounding sending kids back to school. André says moving forward isn't about there being no COVID-19 cases, but limiting their number and severity through distancing, smaller classes, masks and good hygiene. The Globe and Mail

