Manitoba government declares state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to the media in Winnipeg, in a March 11, 2020, file photo. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says it was not an easy decision, but the declaration is necessary to protect the health and safety of all Manitobans.

It puts new measures in place that limit pubic gatherings to no more than 50 people, including at places of worship, restaurants and bars.

Several other provinces have also declared states of emergency.

Pallister says Manitobans have been doing well and practising social distancing.

As of Thursday, there were 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada.

