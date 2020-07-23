Manitoba government delays loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen speaks during a COVID-19 news conference at the legislature in Winnipeg, on March 27, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is delaying some of its plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says a proposal to lift a self-isolation requirement for travellers from Eastern Canada will not go ahead for now.

Friesen also says plans to increase limits on public gatherings – to 75 people from 50 indoors and to 250 from 100 outdoors – are also off the table for the time being.

Casinos, cinemas and theatres will be allowed to reopen Saturday as planned, but at 30 per cent capacity instead of 50.

Friesen says the changes to the government’s initial plan follow public feedback this week.

Provincial health officials announced one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases to 375.

Dr. Howard Njoo says holding back COVID-19 takes a combination of public health measures and responsible personal behaviour. He's worried by the increase in cases in many Canadian jurisdictions but says solving it isn't as simple as ordering bars and restaurants to close. The Canadian Press

