Manitoba government expands COVID-19 testing criteria to include anyone showing symptoms

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 26, 2020. The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it is now testing people with any symptoms of COVID-19 to see if they have the novel coronavirus.

Premier Brian Pallister says even people showing mild signs such as a runny nose and cough can be tested.

The province will spend up to $10-million to have Dynacare labs join the Cadham Provincial Lab in running tests.

Cadham has the capacity to run 1,000 tests a day and Pallister says Dynacare will be doing another 2,000 daily tests by the end of summer.

The premier is set to announce his plan to ease some of the restrictions on businesses and the general public this week.

He says that will help restart the economy, but must be done cautiously to avoid a spike in COVID-19 numbers.

