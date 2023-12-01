Open this photo in gallery: Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, centre, meets with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, right, and Manitoba's Minister of Finance Adrien Sala at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Nov. 8.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is broadening its plan for a tax holiday on gas and diesel fuel.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the NDP government will amend a bill before the legislature that would suspend the 14-cent-a-litre fuel tax for at least six months, starting Jan. 1.

The bill will now cover discounted, marked fuel for farming.

Sala also says the bill is to be reworded to make it clear that fuel used in off-road vehicles, such as snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, is also eligible.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives have been calling for the changes for days, and some farm and agriculture groups have criticized the bill as well.

Sala is hoping to have the bill passed by the legislature before the winter break starts Thursday.