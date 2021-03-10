 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Manitoba government eyes new rules to curb rural crime, tighten farm security

Steve Lambert
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Manitoba government is planning to tighten rules around farm security and trespassing on rural property in a move partly aimed at animal rights activists.

One of two bills put before the legislature Wednesday would require a person to obtain consent before entering a biosecurity zone, such as a farm or food-processing plant, or feeding an animal in transport.

Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen said the proposed legislation would cover animal rights activists who might enter barns and pose a threat to biosecurity standards.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s part of it. Obviously, if people are entering a facility unauthorized and posing a danger to ... the safety and biosecurity, this is what’s really looking to address that,” Pedersen said.

“It is not specifically for [activists], but it does cover that element.”

A recent law in Ontario is being challenged in court by an animal rights group. The law makes it illegal to enter a farm or processing plant under “false pretences.” Some activists say that prevents them from being hired as workers and going undercover to document what happens inside.

The Manitoba bill does not include that wording. Pedersen said anyone concerned about animal treatment has avenues to file a complaint.

“If you’re a whistleblower, if you work in that facility and you see animal abuse ... you are still able to report that without incrimination to yourself.”

Giving animals food or water while they’re being transported would also be an offence. Pedersen noted an instance in which activists in Ontario stopped a hog truck and gave water to at least one animal.

“Who knows what was in that water? Are they contaminating that water, which would contaminate ... the food system?”

Story continues below advertisement

The second bill put forward by the Progressive Conservative government Wednesday is aimed at curbing rural crime. It would make it easier to prosecute people for trespassing on large properties.

The current law requires a landowner to issue a verbal or written warning in many cases, unless a property is fully fenced in, before a charge can be laid.

“That is not good for anyone. It invites conflict,” Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said.

The proposed change would take away that requirement where property is even partially enclosed, marked as private, or not usually maintained for public use.

The bill would also remove the right of the landowner to make an arrest in such cases, Friesen said. He encouraged landowners to call police instead.

“Arrest is a function that should be undertaken by an officer of the law.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies