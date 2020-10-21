Manitoba government increases fines for COVID-19 violations amid rising cases

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the Manitoba legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 26, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is increasing fines for people and businesses who ignore public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fine for individuals will jump to $1,296 from $486, and for businesses the fine will rise to $5,000 from $2,542.

The province has already levied fines against several businesses suspected of not following capacity limits, physical distancing or other rules.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Brian Pallister says the province is also working to change regulations so that municipal bylaw officers can enforce the rules.

He says, as of last week, 134 fines had been issued.

COVID-19 case numbers have jumped sharply in the province since the summer, especially in the greater Winnipeg area, where tighter restrictions have been imposed.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.