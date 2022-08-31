The Manitoba government is offering money to some families and low-income seniors to help fight inflation.

Premier Heather Stefanson says it’s important to provide immediate benefits to help with the burden of rising costs.

Families with children and a household income of less than $175,000 will receive cheques of $250 for the first child and $200 for each additional child.

Seniors with less than $40,000 in family income will get a benefit cheque of $300.

The move comes days after the Saskatchewan government promised $500 cheques to every adult who filed income taxes.

While Saskatchewan is projecting a budget surplus this year due to high energy prices, Manitoba is forecasting a deficit.

