Manitoba government offers money for online performances so people will stay home

Open this photo in gallery The Manitoba government is launching a new program, offering grants to organizations that offer remote programming like live-streamed performances, to help people stay at home over the winter during the COVID-19 pandemic. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is offering money to help pay for the streaming of arts performances, fitness classes and other activities so people will stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says $3-million in grants will be available for programming that is free for people to view at home and can be set up this winter.

One event already in the works is a pre-recorded variety show at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Company.

Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox says the aim is to make it easier for people to stay home but still feel connected over the holidays and winter months.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says snowbirds and other winter travellers should be cancelling their plans this year to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health officials are reporting 325 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and 12 additional deaths.

