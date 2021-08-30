 Skip to main content
Manitoba government opens up COVID-19 vaccination card to more people

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The Manitoba government says COVID-19 vaccination cards and QR digital bar codes are now available to people even if they don’t have a provincial health card.

Individuals will have to have had two doses – in any combination – of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Their last shot will have to have been at least two weeks before the request.

Manitobans vaccinated outside the province will need to provide proof to public health and the data must be recorded.

A public health order starting Friday will require people to be double vaccinated to attend sporting events and concerts, indoor theatre and dance performances, restaurants, nightclubs, movie theatres and casinos.

Public health officials say vaccine appointments have increased since the measure was announced last week.

There are 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 25 of those are in individuals not fully vaccinated.

There are 503 active cases with 65 people hospitalized.

