Manitoba government opens up third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some First Nations citizens

The Manitoba government has expanded its eligibility criteria for people wanting a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says it has added residents and staff in First Nations personal care homes.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, who is the public health lead with the First Nations pandemic response team, says the decision will affect about 200 residents and about 400 staff in 10 personal care homes.

The province says plans are being made to include all personal care home residents in Manitoba and it expects third doses will be available for them some time next month.

Third doses are already available to people who are immunocompromised due to a medical condition or treatment.

Third doses are also available for travel purposes or for those who have received one or two doses of a vaccine that is not approved by Health Canada.

Third doses are not recommended as boosters for the general population at this time.

Manitoba’s First Nations people have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

The most recent numbers from the response team show First Nations people make up 31 per cent of the province’s total cases since the pandemic began, even though hey only account for 13 per cent of the population.

“This will help to protect our most vulnerable people and contribute to the maintenance of safe staffing levels as we enter the fourth wave,” Anderson said Monday.

The Sagkeeng First Nation dealt with an outbreak at a personal care home last month that resulted in 37 cases among residents and staff. The majority of them had been fully vaccinated.

Anderson said three people were hospitalized and two died.

