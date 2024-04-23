Manitoba government plans to lift ban on homegrown recreational cannabis

The Manitoba government is planning to end its ban on homegrown recreational cannabis – a move that would leave Quebec as the only province with such a restriction.

Premier Wab Kinew says the change would bring Manitoba in line with the majority of provinces and recognize the federal limit of four plants per household.

The news is being welcomed by Jesse Lavoie, an activist who took the province to court in an unsuccessful bid to overturn the ban.

Lavoie is appealing the ruling and says he will suspend his appeal if the ban is lifted.

A bill to enact the change is expected in the coming days, but it’s not clear whether it will be passed into law in the near future.

The NDP government has several bills that have yet to be introduced and has yet to begin detailed budget hearings, which can last weeks.