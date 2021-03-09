 Skip to main content
Canada

Manitoba government says changes to police law will be delayed, reworked

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Cameron Friesen, health minister at the time, speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Aug. 27, 2020. Friesen, who is now justice minister, says the province is delaying and reworking planned changes to the law that governs police in Manitoba.

David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba governments says it is pushing back and reworking planned changes to the law that governs police in the province.

The government has promised to strengthen the Police Services Act by providing for more oversight and transparency, and was expected to put forward amendments in the legislature by next week.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen says he’s holding off until later this year so he can consult with First Nations leaders and others.

He says he also wants to take into account a recent report from the province’s Independent Investigation Unit in the fatal police shooting of Eishia Hudson.

Hudson, a teenage Indigenous girl, was shot while driving a vehicle that had rammed other cars after police responded to a liquor store robbery.

The investigation unit said police members were in danger of being struck by the vehicle, and the officer was not charged.

