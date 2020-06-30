Manitoba government says pandemic-induced deficit may not be as large as first feared

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 26, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this year’s budget will be big, but may not be as large as first feared.

The Progressive Conservative government said in March that because of the pandemic the deficit for the current fiscal year could reach $5-billion.

Premier Brian Pallister has released updated budget numbers that estimate the deficit could end up close to $2.9-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Pallister says there is still a lot of uncertainty, however, and the deficit could still reach $5-billion if the pandemic worsens and the economy suffers more.

The updated budget figures estimate the provincial economy will drop by five per cent this year, resulting in $1.5-billion less in government taxes and other revenues.

The figures also estimate the province will spend $2.1-billion on pandemic-related programs – everything from protective equipment for health-care workers to a $200 tax credit for seniors that was announced last month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says new federal public health models are showing that the many restrictions Canadians have suffered with to suppress COVID-19 have worked. But he says the country still has 'hotspots' and any of them could explode into a bigger outbreak if we don't stay vigilant. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.