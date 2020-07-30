 Skip to main content
Manitoba government says schools will resume in-classroom learning in September

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The Manitoba government says most students are to be back in classrooms on Sept. 8, but there will be new guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

All students from kindergarten to Grade 8 will have in-class instruction five days a week under a plan released by the Progressive Conservative government.

High school students will also be in class full time except in schools where there is inadequate space for physical distancing, in which case there will be some days of remote learning.

Students will not be required to wear masks, but schools will be asked to ensure students are two metres apart as much as possible.

Lunch and recess breaks are to be staggered to minimize congestion, and in many cases teachers will change classrooms instead of students.

Buses will be running at reduced capacity, and parents will be asked to transport their children to school if they can.

