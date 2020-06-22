Manitoba government to build all-season, heated shelters at personal care homes

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Winnipeg, on March 27, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is planning to give people more freedom to visit loved ones in personal care homes.

Currently, people are allowed outdoor visits only, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the government is looking to build all-season, heated shelters next to all personal care homes by the fall so that the visits can continue through the winter.

Friesen says the government is also looking to allow some indoor visits, where conditions permit, starting this week.

Friesen says the indoor visits will only be for designated family caregivers, and visitors will have to be screened on arrival and wear non-surgical masks.

Friesen says Manitoba has not seen the type of COVID-19 outbreaks in personal care homes that have occurred in Quebec and Ontario.

