Manitoba government to end controversial practice of birth alerts in April

Open this photo in gallery Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson says birth alerts will be discontinued in April. John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is ending a controversial practice that allowed hospitals to flag new mothers to child welfare agencies.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson says birth alerts will be discontinued in April.

She says a review of the process found no evidence to prove birth alerts increase the safety of children.

There are about 10,000 children in care in the province and about 90 per cent are Indigenous.

Statistics from the Manitoba government show that newborn apprehensions occur, on average, about once a day.

British Columbia announced it was ending the practice last September.

