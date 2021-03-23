Manitoba holds off on broader COVID-19 reopening, raises some public-gathering limits

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks at the legislature in Winnipeg on Dec. 16, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is increasing the number of people allowed to gather outdoors to 25 from 10.

It’s one of a small number of COVID-19 restrictions being eased starting Friday.

The limit on people allowed to attend weddings and funerals will also rise to 25 people from 10.

The 50-per-cent capacity rule for retail outlets will change to a maximum of 500 people from 250.

People attending drive-in events will be allowed to leave their vehicles, as long as they continue to follow other rules such as physical distancing.

The government had floated a much broader reopening last week, including reopening concert halls and casinos, but says caution is still needed.

The province’s chief public health officer is pointing to a rising number of cases involving more infectious variants in other provinces.

“That’s why we’re really cautious,” Dr. Brent Roussin said Tuesday.

