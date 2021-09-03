Manitoba honours day for truth and reconciliation; schools and some services closed

Open this photo in gallery The throne speech is delivered during the opening of the second session of the 41st Legislature in 2016 at the Manitoba Legislative Building. David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government says it will recognize a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a day of observance to encourage reflection and meaningful discussions about the impacts of residential schools.

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere says schools will be closed and no classes will be held on Sept. 30.

He says public servants will also observe the day and non-essential government services and offices will be closed.

The House of Commons unanimously passed legislation in June making Sept. 30 the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and a statutory holiday for all federal employees and workers in federally regulated workplaces.

The Manitoba government says several Indigenous-led events will be supported by the province throughout the month of September to provide Indigenous and non-Indigenous people an opportunity to advance reconciliation.

Flags on all provincial government buildings will also be lowered to half-mast on Sept. 30.

