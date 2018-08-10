 Skip to main content

Manitoba Hydro asks court to overturn order to create special First Nation rate

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Manitoba Hydro asks court to overturn order to create special First Nation rate

The Canadian Press

Manitoba Hydro has asked the courts to overturn an order directing the Crown to create a special rate class for Indigenous customers who live on reserves.

In May, the Public Utilities Board ordered Hydro to freeze rates on reserves while implementing a general rate increase of 3.6 per cent elsewhere.

The board said the “On Reserve First Nations” customer class was needed to deal with what it calls energy poverty.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Hydro President Kelvin Shepherd says the board exceeded its authority and the Manitoba Court of Appeal should overturn the order.

He says Hydro is required to maintain uniform rates for all residential customers, regardless of where they live.

Earlier this year the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs called the board’s decision to create the separate rate class a victory that recognizes the hardship faced by people who live on reserves.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.