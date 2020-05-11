 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Manitoba Hydro laying off up to 700 workers to save costs during COVID-19 crisis

Kelly Geraldine Malone
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hundreds of Manitoba Hydro employees will be receiving layoff notices after the province directed the Crown utility to save costs during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said the temporary layoffs are to last four months and affect 600 to 700 employees.

“As requested by the province, Manitoba Hydro has been reviewing its operations to find cost and labour savings to help support the government’s fight against COVID-19,” Owen said in an e-mail Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The utility expects the layoffs will translate into about $11 million in savings.

Last month, the Progressive Conservative government asked managers in the civil service, at Crown corporations, universities and elsewhere to draw up three scenarios of 10, 20 and 30 per cent for temporary job cuts. At the time, Premier Brian Pallister said the reductions would be reviewed to see which were best.

The government is estimating $2 billion in extra COVID-19 response expenses and $3 billion in falling revenues.

A spokesperson for Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton said Manitoba Hydro’s management proposed the work force expense reduction, and the government expects the utility to pursue all constructive efforts to minimize layoffs.

Unions representing Manitoba Hydro workers said the layoffs will put the safety and reliability of public energy at risk.

“This is reckless. Manitoba Hydro is an essential public service that is operating at full capacity throughout this pandemic,” Michelle Bergen, president of CUPE Local 998, said in a release.

NDP Opposition Leader Wab Kinew accused the Tories of using the pandemic to justify layoffs that could cause “permanent damage to our most important Crown corporation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday to bring the provincial total to 289.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said two other cases have also been linked to a workplace cluster in the Prairie Mountain Health region – bringing the total there to 10.

While the first phase of the province’s economic reopening has started, Roussin reminded Manitobans to remain vigilant and keep taking precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We are not done with this virus,” he said. “We could see a resurgence if we are not careful.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies