Manitoba cabinet minister Cameron Friesen speaks during a briefing at the legislature in Winnipeg, on Aug. 27, 2020.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is planning to cap annual rate increases for electricity and reduce the number of public regulatory hearings.

A bill before the legislature would set a maximum annual increase of five per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever was lower.

The bill would also let the provincial regulator, the Public Utilities Board, set rates for three years at a time instead of holding hearings every year.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says both measures would keep costs down for customers.

The Opposition New Democrats say they are worried the bill, if passed, would partially privatize Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro because it would open up retail supply of power to people other than the utility.

Friesen says the measure is aimed at allowing people with solar or wind power to sell electricity back into the grid.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.