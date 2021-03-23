Manitoba Hydro workers to strike after overwhelmingly rejecting power utility’s offer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Manitoba Hydro workers to strike after overwhelmingly rejecting power utility’s offer

Kelly Geraldine Malone
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba Hydro power lines stand just outside Winnipeg on May 1, 2018.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The union for Manitoba Hydro workers says they will be going on strike after overwhelmingly rejecting an offer from the Crown utility.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2034 has sent notice to Manitoba Hydro saying workers will walk off the job this afternoon until Thursday.

The union says in a news release that the utility’s four-year offer proposes no pay increase for two years.

Story continues below advertisement

The union says 88 per cent of members who voted rejected the offer.

Manitoba Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said in an email that the utility’s offer includes benefit improvements and extension of a “no-layoff” clause for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Manitoba Hydro says it is assessing next steps to try to resolve the strike, but no decisions have been made yet.

The union says the latest offer mirrors one attached to failed legislation and accused Premier Brian Pallister of meddling in negotiations.

“We still think that there’s a deal to be made, but now it’s up to Hydro to make the next overture,” Mike Espenell, the local union’s business manager, said in a news release Tuesday.

Before the strike announcement, Pallister said he would like to see negotiations result in a settlement. He said politicians should not take a side when it comes to bargaining.

“We’d all like to see a settlement that is agreeable to both sides.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, a court quashed a provincial government attempt to freeze the wages of more than 110,000 public-sector workers. It said the move was in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The province had proposed a two-year wage freeze for each new collective agreement, followed by a pay increase of 0.75 per cent in the third year and one per cent in the fourth.

The public-sector unions that took the government to court said at that time that the bill was already affecting contract talks.

It was passed in the legislature but never proclaimed into law.

Owen said the utility has contingency plans to maintain electric service, although power restoration times could be slower due to the strike.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew said it’s unfortunate the two-year wage freeze is continuing despite the legislation being thrown out in court.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s why it’s so disappointing to see that the premier’s interference is now putting those economic contributions at risk.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies