Manitoba Indigenous relations minister resigns from cabinet position, source says

Manitoba’s minister responsible for Indigenous relations has resigned from cabinet.

Eileen Clarke, who has held the post since the Progressive Conservatives were elected in 2016, declined an interview request and issued a statement saying she would not do interviews on the same day the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is electing a new grand chief.

Her constituency office confirmed her resignation from cabinet and added that Clarke will stay on as a member of the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

News of the resignation comes one week after Premier Brian Pallister made controversial comments in response to the toppling of two statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria on the grounds of the legislature.

Pallister said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy things, but to build up communities, churches, farms and businesses.

His comments were widely condemned by Indigenous leaders, who said the premier was minimizing and romanticizing the effects of colonialism.

The CBC reported that Clarke said Pallister’s comments were a factor in her decision, although she did not specify which comments.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.