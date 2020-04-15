 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Manitoba legislature holds special one-day emergency sitting to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Steve Lambert
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks at an emergency COVID-19 session at the Manitoba Legislature, in Winnipeg, on April 15, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is eyeing new powers and stiffer penalties to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health crises.

It’s also preparing to spend a lot more money.

The government introduced several bills Wednesday during a one-day emergency sitting of the legislature attended by one-third of politicians – a measure adopted to follow social-distancing guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our province, our nation, our planet face an unprecedented series of challenges,” Premier Brian Pallister said near the outset of the day’s proceedings.

“Until a cure is found and an effective vaccine is created, each of us – all of us – have a responsibility to prevent the spread of this virus and the harm caused by it.”

One bill proposes giving Manitoba’s chief public health officer new powers to prohibit people from travelling to, from or within a given area. He would also have the authority to lay out specific orders – such as self-isolation – for people who arrive in Manitoba from elsewhere.

Another bill would allow the province to prohibit price-gouging during emergencies and set fixed prices for necessary goods and services. It would also raise the maximum penalty for ignoring an evacuation order to $500,000 from $50,000.

Other bills are aimed at providing relief to people affected by the economic fallout from COVID-19.

One would enact an earlier government promise to freeze rents during the pandemic and forbid landlords from evicting people for non-payment. Another would offer workers job protection if they have to take a temporary leave from work due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Opposition New Democrats indicated support for some of the bills, but urged the government to offer direct financial assistance to people who have lost jobs or whose hours have been reduced.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a broad economic consensus that governments have a special role to keep the economy moving during times of crisis,” NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.

The NDP also called on the government to back off a plan announced on Tuesday for reduced work weeks for public-sector employees.

Pallister had earlier said the province was preparing for a $5-billion hit this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak – a combination of higher health-care costs and reduced tax revenues from a slumping economy.

The Tory government tabled financial estimates Wednesday that forecast $1-billion in extra spending directly linked to the pandemic, half of which is tabbed for health care.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister wants many public servants to accept a reduced work week during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the move would apply to workers who are not on the front lines, and would free up resources for health care and other services. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies