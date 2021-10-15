 Skip to main content
Canada

Manitoba legislature will not resume until the governing Tories pick a new leader

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
The Manitoba legislature has wrapped up a brief fall sitting and is now on break while the governing Progressive Conservatives pick a new leader.

Politicians sat well into the evening Thursday as bills were passed to implement the spring budget.

The legislature normally resumes in mid-November but deputy premier Rochelle Squires says the timing will be up to the next premier.

Heather Stefanson, a former health minister, and Shelly Glover, a former Conservative member of Parliament, are running to replace Brian Pallister who retired last month.

The Tories will choose their new leader on Oct. 30 by mail-in ballot.

Squires says the new premier will also decide the timing of a byelection in Pallister’s former seat, the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg.

Under provincial law, empty seats must be filled within six months.

