 Skip to main content

Canada Manitoba Liberal leader says party deserves official status despite having just three seats

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Manitoba Liberal leader says party deserves official status despite having just three seats

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont hopes to change a provincial law and get official party status in the legislature.

Kelly Malone/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba Liberals are hoping to change a provincial law and get official party status in the legislature.

The Liberals lost that status in last month’s election after winning only three seats, which has left them with less money for staff, fewer questions in question period and fewer spots on legislature committees.

Leader Dougald Lamont has introduced a private member’s bill that would lower the minimum number of seats for party status to two from four — as long as a party had at least 10 per cent of the popular vote.

Story continues below advertisement

Lamont says his party received support from tens of thousands of Manitobans in the election, and should be allowed to have a strong voice in the legislature.

The bill cannot become law without support from the Progressive Conservative government.

Premier Brian Pallister says he’ll consider Lamont’s request and the reasons behind it.

“I’ll take a look at that and I’ll see what other provinces do,” Pallister said Wednesday.

“I always take private members’ initiatives … seriously and I have a read through them, so I’ll do the same with his.”

Even if the Tories were to support Lamont’s bill, it would be unlikely to pass any time soon. The legislature is set to break for more than a month starting Oct. 11 and there is no time scheduled to debate the bill before then.

The Opposition New Democrats said they would take a look at Lamont’s bill, but NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine appeared unenthusiastic.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you want to gain official party status, do the work that you need to do in order to gain the confidence of Manitoba voters,” Fontaine said.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter