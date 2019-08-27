 Skip to main content

Canada Manitoba Liberals promise to open virtual addictions centre for meth crisis

Manitoba Liberals promise to open virtual addictions centre for meth crisis

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments

Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont enters a press conference at a community centre in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba Liberals are promising to open a virtual addictions co-ordination centre if elected on Sept.10.

Leader Dougald Lamont says people would access the centre by phone or online so they can get help with addictions when they need it.

It’s based on a similar centre for opioid addiction in Alberta, but Lamont says it would also work to tackle Manitoba’s methamphetamine crisis.

Lamont says the centre would cost between $2 and $3 million annually.

The Liberals have already committed to adding more drug stabilization beds, treatment beds and medically-supervised detox in the province.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba says meth use has increased by more than 100 per cent in adults and nearly 50 per cent in youth since 2014.

