Open this photo in gallery: Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont speaks at the Party Leaders Forum in Winnipeg on Sept. 12.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

In a bid to secure more seats ahead of Tuesday’s provincial election, members from Manitoba’s Liberals are urging voters to forgo strategic voting and elect a new government into office.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says Manitobans should not resort to voting for a New Democrat candidate if they are fed up with a Progressive Conservative government.

Lamont says the Liberals have been upfront about their priorities after releasing their fully costed platform the day after the election was called.

The Liberals have heavily campaigned on creating more benefits for seniors, including establishing a minimum income for people over 60, as well as funding a search of the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran on a 50/50 basis with the federal government.

Lamont says if more Liberal candidates take office and neither the Tories or the NDP form a majority government, he considers that a success.

The Liberals held three of the 57 legislature seats when the election was called.