Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks at the Legislative Building, in Winnipeg, on Jan. 18.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

Manitoba is lifting all remaining public health orders that were put in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon says the path forward as of today will be different for each person and some may choose to continue wearing masks despite it no longer being required.

Masks will still have to be worn by anyone going to a health-care facility.

Gordon says people should be patient with each other.

The Progressive Conservative government began loosening restrictions last month as key indicators, including hospitalizations, began to drop.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says he will continue to provide guidance, but Manitobans can make their own decisions about gathering sizes and masks.

“We know these restrictions have taken a toll on many people’s health and well-being, but we also know that this shift may cause different stress and anxiety for some,” Roussin said in a news release Monday.

“This is a process for everyone to take at their own pace and we need to remember to support each other as it happens.”

Travel restrictions to northern Manitoba and isolation requirements for people who test positive for COVID-19 have also ended, but it is still recommended they isolate for five days after symptoms start.

The Opposition New Democrats have criticized the Progressive Conservative government’s handling of the pandemic, including its approach to the reopening.

“While the PCs continue to abdicate responsibility with their `coulda, woulda, shoulda’ pandemic management, front-line health-care workers, small businesses, communities and families are stepping up,” Uzoma Asagwara, the NDP’s health-care critic, said in a statement.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.