Manitoba loosens some COVID-19 restrictions, allows drive-in church services

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during a COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Oct. 30, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and businesses.

Starting Saturday, drive-in services at churches and other venues will be allowed, as long as people attend only with members of their household and remain in their vehicles.

A Winnipeg church filed a Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge against the ban on drive-in services last week, and lost a bid for a temporary lifting of the rule until the case could be heard.

The province is also adding thrift stores and acupuncture services to the list of essential businesses that can operate.

It has also added school supplies and seasonal holiday decorations to essential goods that can be sold in-store instead of through curbside pickup or online.

Other rules, including a five-person limit on public gatherings and restrictions on visitors in private homes, remain in place.

Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says Manitoba’s ongoing high number of daily COVID-19 cases and their effect on the health- care system require that restrictions continue.

The new rules are to last until early January – Roussin says an exact date has not yet been set.

