Manitoba lowers age for COVID-19 vaccines, opens another mass vaccination centre

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead, Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, speaks about COVID-19 vaccination initiatives and answers media questions at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on March 17, 2020. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Manitoba is opening up another COVID-19 mass vaccination centre and is expanding eligibility requirements.

The government is reducing the minimum age for vaccines in the general population by two years – to 40 and up for Indigenous people and 60 and up for others.

The province is also expanding the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is available through doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

It was originally aimed at people aged 55 to 64 with certain medical conditions, but will now also be available to anyone 65 and older, with an emphasis on those who may have a hard time travelling to mass vaccination centres.

Another such centre is to open in northern Winnipeg on May 7, adding to existing sites in downtown Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and other communities.

Health officials say so far, almost 260,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

