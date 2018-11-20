Manitoba man, accused of killing young Indigenous woman, denied bail for second time

A Manitoba man accused of killing a young woman whose remains were not found for almost a year has been denied bail for a second time.

Brett Overby is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christine Wood.

Wood, who was 21, disappeared in August 2016 after she and her parents from Oxford House First Nation came to Winnipeg to help a relative with medical appointments.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Christine Wood is shown in a Winnipeg Police handout photo. HO/The Canadian Press

A farmer discovered her body in a ditch while he was inspecting his crops the following June.

Details of Overby’s bail hearing are under a publication ban.

He was initially denied bail in June 2017, but applied a second time last summer.

Wood was last seen Aug. 19, 2016, when she left a hotel near the airport. Her parents held a teary news conference begging anyone with any idea where their daughter could be to come forward.

Police did not declare her death a homicide until the following April. Overby was arrested after investigators found what they alleged was enough forensic evidence to charge him.

Police said they believed Wood’s body had been in the field since she disappeared and there was a deliberate attempt to conceal her remains.

A spokesman said at the time that investigators knew how Wood got to the field and that she didn’t die naturally.