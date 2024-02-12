RCMP in Manitoba say a 29-year-old man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, three young children and a 17-year-old female relative.

Insp. Tim Arseneault says the dead are the suspect’s 30-year-old wife, the couple’s six-year-old daughter, four-year-old son and two-month-old daughter, as well as the wife’s 17-year-old niece.

The five died Sunday at multiple crime scenes in and around the town of Carman, 85 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

That morning, police responded to a hit-and-run and found the woman lying dead in a ditch.

More than two hours later and 70 kilometres to the north, officers were called to a report of a burning vehicle and found the children outside the car.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and police took Ryan Howard Manoakeesick of Carman into custody while the body of the teen girl was found later at a home in Carman.