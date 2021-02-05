 Skip to main content
Manitoba man pleads guilty to eight charges in connection with Rideau Hall incident

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A police officer walks by Rideau Hall, in Ottawa, on July 2, 2020.

MOHAMED KADRI/AFP/Getty Images

A man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall and heading toward Justin Trudeau’s home while heavily armed pleaded guilty to eight charges in court today.

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges and one of threatening the prime minister.

However, he pleaded guilty to eight charges involving possession of loaded firearms in a public place, possession of prohibited weapons and a high-capacity magazine without authorization and mischief by wilfully damaging property.

Hurren drove a truck onto the grounds of the Governor-General’s official residence on July 2 last year and set out on foot toward the prime minister’s home.

He was accused of uttering a threat to “cause death or bodily harm” to Trudeau, who was not home at the time, and police said he was armed with several guns, one of which had an illegal magazine.

They were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

